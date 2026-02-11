KHONSA, 10 Feb: Safer Internet Day-2026 was observed here in Tirap district in line with the global observance held annually on the second Tuesday of February.

The programme aimed to promote safe, secure, and responsible use of the internet, with special emphasis on children and young people.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Namneet Singh highlighted the importance of responsible social media use, cybercrime prevention, and secure handling of digital devices, particularly for official purposes.

District Informatics Officer Mamta Kumari said that the Safer Internet Day was being observed under the theme ‘Smart tech, safe choices: Exploring the safe and responsible use of AI’.

She stated that the MeitY, under the ISEA Project, is observing the day nationwide, and will organise the India AI Impact Summit-2026 in New Delhi.

Awareness sessions on AI use, cyber frauds, digital payment safety, and misinformation were organised, along with demonstrations and a pledge to use internet responsibly.

The event saw the participation of district officials, panchayat leaders, including ZPM Necha Wangsu, and other stakeholders from Tirap district.

The day was observed also by Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) in Itanagar, in collaboration with the National Informatics Centre, to promote safe, responsible, and ethical use of the internet and emerging digital technologies, particularly AI.

Addressing the gathering, DNGC Principal Dr MQ Khan stressed the importance of responsible, positive and mindful use of the internet. He exhorted the students to maintain a healthy and balanced life between digital engagement and real-life activities.

DNGC Physics Assistant Professor Dr Tarh Achi highlighted the increasing role of the internet in everyday life, and emphasised the need for awareness regarding cyber threats, online fraud, data privacy issues, and misinformation.

NIC State Unit Joint Director Rajendra Prasad delivered a presentation on emerging cyber safety challenges associated with AI.

Another presentation was delivered by Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) consultant Pinak Pani Nath on the theme ‘Smart tech, safe choices: Exploring the safe and responsible use of AI’.

He elaborated various cyber threats, such as phishing, online fraud, deep fake scams, identity theft, and digital arrest frauds. He also informed the participants about cyber hygiene practices, reporting mechanisms, and key Government of India initiatives, including CERT-In, Cyber Swachhta Kendra, and the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023.

MeiTY consultant Digvijay Singh Thakur highlighted ethical issues related to AI usage, deep fake technology, AI-enabled scams, algorithmic bias, and data privacy concerns. He encouraged participants to verify online content and use AI tools responsibly.

The event witnessed active participation of students and faculty members.

In Namsai district, an awareness workshop on cyber threats and online scams was organised by the Namsai NIC at the DC’s conference hall in Namsai on Tuesday to mark the Safer Internet Day.

Addressing the gathering, Deputy Commissioner CR Khampa said that internet has become an essential part of our daily life.

“While it (internet) has significantly simplified various aspects of living, it has also brought challenges, including the displacement of certain jobs,” the DC said.

Namsai DIO W Namchoom delivered a presentation on Safer Internet Day. His presentation covered various cyber threats and online scams, including phishing, OTP and UPI frauds, investment scams, fake customer care frauds, malware and spyware threats through APKs and cracked applications, remote access scams, deepfake and AI voice scams, social media account hacking, online shopping frauds, and digital arrest scams.

Participants were advised on preventive measures such as avoiding sharing UPI PINs, enabling two-factor authentication and maintaining cyber hygiene.

He also explained the steps to be taken in case of cyber fraud by reporting incidents through the national cyber crime reporting portal (cybercrime.gov.in) or 1930 helpline number.

The role of AI in everyday life and its positive impact in various sectors were also discussed, and key provisions of the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, 2023 were also highlighted during the workshop.

During the interaction session, the participants shared real-life experiences related to online scams.

Government officials from various departments, along with police personnel, and teachers and students from the Arunachal University of Studies and the Government Secondary School Namsai attended the workshop. (With inputs from DIPROs)