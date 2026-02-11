GORI, 10 Feb: Eighteen extension personnel from different departments of Leparada district participated in a two-day training programme on ‘Crop diversification for increasing cropping intensity and enhancing farmers’ income’, organised by the West Siang Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) here from 9-10 February.

During the programme, which was inaugurated by ICAR AP Centre Head Dr Doni Jini, Dr Manoj Kumar emphasised the significance of crop diversification by including cultivation of millets and green gram in rice fallow to mitigate the risks associated with mono-cropping and crop failure.

Agronomy senior scientist Dr Sanjay Kumar Pandey delivered a lecture on ‘Scientific production technology of legume crops’, while plant breeding scientist Dr Rita Nongthombam delivered a lecture on ‘Production technology of rapeseed and mustard in rice-fallow’, and animal reproduction and gynaecology senior scientist Dr Binod Kr Dutta Borah presented a lecture on ‘Scientific production technology of poultry birds’.

Dr Ampee Tasung presented a lecture on ‘Organic nutrient management sources for higher productivity’, and plant breeding senior scientist Dr Dr Patu Khate Zeliang spoke on ‘Crop cafeteria for diversified cropping’.

Certificates were later distributed among the participants.