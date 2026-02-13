SEPPA, 12 Feb: Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta on Thursday reviewed the progress of developmental activities in East Kameng district.

During a review meeting here in the presence of all administrative officers and heads of departments of the district, the CS conducted a department-wise review, appreciated the progress made, and provided inputs for timely completion of projects, improved coordination, and effective monitoring.

He emphasised on quality implementation of schemes and focused attention on priority areas to ensure inclusive development.

Deputy Commissioner (i/c) Manjunath R delivered a presentation on the district development report, highlighting key achievements, ongoing projects, fund utilisation, and implementation status of major central and state government schemes across various sectors.

Seppa East MLA Ealing Tallang was also present at the meeting. (DIPRO)