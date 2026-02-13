ITANAGAR, 12 Feb: The Mediation & Conciliation Project Committee (MCPC) of the Supreme Court of India has initiated a nationwide 90-day campaign titled ‘Mediation for the nation 2.0’, with effect from 2 January, with the aim of settling pending cases across courts in India.

This initiative aims to resolve pending cases having elements of settlement, including matters pending to matrimonial cases, commercial disputes, cheque bounce cases, accident claims cases, consumer cases, etc.

The general public/litigants have been encouraged to participate in this initiative, which promotes a faster and effective method of dispute resolution, contributing to the larger goal of justice for all.

For more information, one may contact the office of the nearest Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA)/district legal services authority/taluka legal services authority, or visit the websites of the respective SLSAs or the mediation and conciliation project committee.

The APSLSA can be contacted at: apslsa2013@rediffmail.com, or at its toll-free number 0360-2911149.

The NALSA toll-free helpline number is 15100.