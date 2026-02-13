SIMONG, 12 Feb: One person, identified as Tabo Danggen, aged approximately 80 years old, lost his life while his house was reduced to ashes in a tragic fire accident that occurred in Simong village in Upper Siang district on Thursday at around 11 am.

The fire was reportedly caused by a kitchen accident.

Soon after the incident, MLA Alo Libang visited the site, along with Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang, SP Token Saring and DDMO Anie Yangfo. The team assessed the situation and provided immediate relief to the affected family.

Necessary formalities for the provision of final ex gratia relief and compensation for house damage are currently under process as per government norms.

The district administration has expressed deep condolences to the bereaved family and assured the family of all possible support during this difficult time. (DIPRO)