ITANAGAR, 13 Feb: A training programme on ‘Tax deduction at source (TDS) and tax collection at source (TCS) provisions of the income tax, SNA Sparsh, and monthly progress report (MPR) under the Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA)’ was conducted at the conference hall of the directorate of higher and technical education (DH&TE) here on Friday.

The programme was organised by the DH&TE in collaboration with the directorate of accounts and the income tax office for all DDOs of government colleges, government polytechnic colleges, ICR DC office, SCERT, higher education, secondary education and elementary education.

After inaugurating the programme, Higher and Technical Education Director Dr Milorai Modi emphasised on income tax deduction. He urged the DDOs to take due diligence while deducting taxes from sources. He requested all the participants to take full advantage of the programme.

During the first technical session, Income Tax Officer Deepak Kr Sharma presented an in-depth deliberation on income tax and its various provisions.

Highlighting various sections of TDS and TCS, he said that proper deduction and collection of taxes on time is required to avoid future complicacies and penalties. “Timely deduction and collection of taxes and its reports ensure a smooth and systematic financial management of a nation,” Sharma said.

Queries raised by different DDOs were clarified by the resource person.

During the second technical session, Treasury Officer Kaling Ratan presented a brief on cyber treasury.

“There is not so much difference between physical bills and cyber bills. The practice is the same, except that in cyber treasury payments are to be made on the digital mode only,” Ratan said.

NIC IT Joint Director BC Borah and system manager of the directorate of accounts and treasuries, Somu Nath elaborated the importance of SNA Sparsh account and its mode of operation. “All the centrally sponsored schemes have to mandatorily make the payment through SNA Sparsh mode only,” they said.

The main aim of the SNA Sparsh is to curb unnecessary parking of funds in the state treasury for a long time, which hampers developmental activities, they informed.

During the third technical session, Higher Education Deputy Director Minto Ete presented a brief on the importance of MPR of the ongoing projects under PM USHA.