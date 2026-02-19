ZIRO, 18 Feb: Lower Subansiri deputy commissioner Oli Perme on Tuesday inaugurated the Keilya health sub-centre.

Addressing the gathering, the deputy commissioner spoke on the importance of strengthening grassroots healthcare infrastructure to ensure accessible and quality medical services for rural communities.

She expressed hope that the new sub-centre would benefit the residents of Keilya and adjoining areas by providing essential healthcare services.

The district medical officer Dr. Millo Kunya said that the health sub-centre will enhance primary healthcare delivery, maternal and child health services, immunization coverage, and preventive healthcare initiatives in the area. He urged the community to actively cooperate with health officials and make full use of the services provided.

ZPMs Nada Chada and Pura Pugang, and members of the Keilya Welfare Society were present during the inauguration programme. DIPRO