YINGKIONG, 18 Feb: In a step toward rural empowerment and sustainable development, the AARRO Welfare Society organised an awareness camp at Likor village in Upper Siang district on Wednesday, focusing on strengthening knowledge and practices in the vital sectors of farming and animal husbandry, which form the backbone of the region’s rural economy.

The camp was designed to promote sustainable agricultural methods, improved livestock management practices and informed decision-making among rural households.

A key highlight of the programme was the distribution of Sustainable Utilization and Management Plan (SUMP) booklets intended to provide practical and actionable guidance, equipping farmers with technical knowledge to enhance agricultural productivity and adopt scientific approaches in animal husbandry.

Addressing the gathering, AARRO Welfare Society vice chairman Anil Tekseng said: “By providing essential tools and accurate information about SUMP, we build trust, resolve concerns and empower farmers to contribute meaningfully to the broader vision of regional progress.”

He said that sustainable agriculture and responsible livestock management are keys to ensuring long-term prosperity for our rural communities.

The camp also served as an interactive platform for meaningful dialogue, allowing farmers to raise their concerns, seek clarifications and gain insights into modern agricultural techniques.

AARRO Welfare Society, a leading non-governmental organisation dedicated to community welfare in Arunachal Pradesh, played a pivotal role in mobilising the village and ensuring strong participation.

The event witnessed active participation from local farmers, community leaders and GBs. (DIPRO)