ITANAGAR, 21 Feb: The 40th Statehood Day was celebrated across Arunachal Pradesh with great enthusiasm and patriotic fervour on Friday.

In Lower Subansiri district, Ziro-Hapoli MLA Hage Appa unfurled the national flag in Ziro, and highlighted the transformation of the state from a remote frontier region into a strategically important and fast-developing state.

Appa spoke about the approval for the establishment of a government science and commerce degree college in Ziro and the introduction of a municipal corporation in Ziro, saying that these initiatives would strengthen higher education opportunities, improve urban governance, enhance civic amenities, and support planned urban growth.

Students from various schools and colleges presented colourful cultural dances, showcasing the rich traditions and heritage of the region.

The programme also featured a fire safety demonstration by the police, sensitising the people to precautionary measures during emergencies.

The Hapoli forest division, in collaboration with the Birding Club Ziro, released ‘Birds of Ziro’, a booklet featuring 119 bird species, in English and Apatani languages.

Earlier in the morning, Appa’s wife Hage Yanku inaugurated the exhibition stalls in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Oli Perme, HoDs, ZPMs, the president of NGO AWAZ, and other dignitaries. Various departments set up exhibition stalls to create public awareness about their schemes and initiatives.

During the programme, ZPC Hibu Dumi awarded the first prize to Lempia and the second prize to Tajang for being adjudged the cleanest villages of Lower Subansiri district. Lempia ZPM Rubu Tadii and Tajang ZPM Millo Tadu received the awards.

In West Siang HQ Aalo, Deputy Commissioner Mindo Loyi unfurled the national flag, and appealed to the public to cooperate with the district administration for the overall development of the district.

Dwelling on the evolution of Arunachal as a state, he said that Aalo and the entire West Siang district has improved in all sectors, including health, medical and road connectivity. He also discouraged drug abuse and antisocial activities.

In East Siang district, the Statehood Day was celebrated at the outdoor stadium in Pasighat with vibrant cultural displays, presentation of commendation certificates to awardees for meritorious public services in their respective departments, and exhibitions by SHGs, NGOs and government departments, with the occasion celebrating heritage, culture and progressive spirit.

MLA Tapi Darang and DC Sonalika Jiwani launched a book titled Folk Ballads of Siang – a collection of folk songs by Obat Boko Jamoh (in Adi and English).

Addressing the people after unfurling the national flag, the DC reflected on the significance of the day, and called for preserving the local heritage, “even as we march towards future-driven goals and visions.”

The DC also urged all stakeholders to create maximum awareness on the various central and state flagship schemes for the targetted beneficiaries and farmers of the district.

The DC also spoke on her initiative, ‘Project Arohi’, and said that “the roadmap is from recovery to skills, employment and empowerment.”

Commendation awards for meritorious services were awarded to MO Dr Uto Perme and team of the Banskota UPHC, Senior Veterinary Officer Dr Ojing Rukbo, Treasury Office UDC Aten Taki, PMC accountant Okiling Moyong, PMC sanitary assistant Punyoboty Tayeng, 2nd AAP Bn SI Kalom Jonkey, 186 Bn CRPF SI Mohammad Ishak, 5th IRBn Constable Karyom Riram, Lady Constable Priyanka Chakucha, Lady Constable Phebin Suham, and Lady Constable Rumi Songthing.

Kenli Lomi of Depi-Moli village was awarded a commendation certificate in recognition of his outstanding performance in arm wrestling (sports) by the ADC in Ruksin on the occasion of Statehood Day.

The honour was bestowed as a mark of appreciation for his dedication, perseverance, and remarkable achievement in the field of sports, which have brought pride and recognition to the district.

In Upper Subansiri district, Zilla Parishad Chairperson (ZPC) Joti Sikom unfurled the national flag in Daporijo, and paid rich tributes to the great political leaders, social reformers and visionaries whose relentless efforts laid a strong foundation for the progress and development of the state.

Emphasising the need for a drug-free society, she called upon the youths to actively participate in constructive nation-building activities.

She also highlighted the importance of women’s empowerment in shaping a progressive society, and urged PRI members to play a proactive role at the grassroots level for the welfare of the public.

The celebration featured vibrant cultural performances showcasing colourful folk dances presented by various cultural troupes, reflecting the rich traditions and heritage of the state. Exhibition stalls displaying indigenous crafts and local products added attraction to the programme.

Among others, Deputy Commissioner Tasso Gambo,SP Pawan Yadav, HoDs, PRI leaders, public leaders, students and members of the public attended the programme.

Commendation certificates and prizes were also distributed to the winners of exhibition stalls as well as cultural and sports teams.

The day was celebrated also in Palin in Kra Daadi district with great enthusiasm.

The event was attended by ZPC Tagru Kasa, ZPMs Tasar Punam (Palin East) and Nangbia Anju (Palin West), Deputy Commissioner Charu Nili, and ADC Rido Tarak, among others.

The celebration showcased a vibrant blend of cultures, with participants from Don Bosco School, Jawaharlal Nehru Vidyalaya Lumba, and KGB School. The event coincided with the Nyokum festival celebration among the Nyishi tribe, creating a unique fusion of Statehood Day celebration and local cultural traditions.

The programme featured traditional local events including dapo, tug of war, and local archery competitions, with enthusiastic participation from various gram panchayat segments.

The Statehood Day was celebrated across Upper Siang district with great enthusiasm and patriotic fervour.

In Tuting, Tuting-Yingkiong MLA Alo Libang hoisted the national flag at the general ground, in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang, SPToken Saring, Tuting ADC Pandov Perme, and others.

The celebration featured vibrant cultural presentations by local troupes, while a band performance by the 5 Dogra Regiment of the Indian Army was one of the main highlights of the programme.

In Yingkiong, ZPC Api Kombo hoisted the national flag at the general ground, in the presence of the ADC (HQ), the DSP, HoDs, and others.

The ZPC extended greetings to the people of the district and highlighted the significance of the Statehood Day, emphasising the progress and development achieved by Arunachal over the years.

The celebrations featured colourful cultural performances by various cultural teams, exhibition stalls, and games and sports activities.

In Tirap, the day was celebrated at all administrative headquarters in the district.

An awareness programme on health and hygiene was organised at headquarters Khonsa by the information and public relations department, in collaboration with the health and family welfare department. Tirap ZPC John KK Matey paid rich tributes to the pioneers and visionaries who guided the state from the days of NEFA to its present status as Arunachal, highlighting the remarkable transformation and progress achieved over the past four decades since attaining statehood on 20th February, 1987.

Highlighting infrastructure development, he spoke about the creation of durable community assets such as rural roads, the Trans-Arunachal Highway, water conservation structures, irrigation canals, ponds, and land development works.

The ZPC also visited the stalls set up by various departments and SHGs.

Addressing the gathering, he informed the public about the sanctioned maintenance and widening of arterial roads in Khonsa township. He said that buildings falling under the right of way (RoW) would be affected during the implementation of the project. In this regard, he appealed to the public, especially the affected residents, to extend full cooperation to the district administration for smooth and proper execution of the development works.

Prizes were distributed to the winners of sports and cultural events by the ZPC, Tirap DC Techu Aran, and SP Aditya.

Reports of celebrations were also received from ADC headquarters Deomali, EAC HQ Lazu, CO HQDadam, CO HQ Borduria, and Bari Basip.

In Dibang Valley district, the 40th Statehood Day was celebrated with pride and patriotic fervour at the Jubilee Ground in Anini.

ZPC Sadhu Mihu reflected on the remarkable developmental strides undertaken by the Government of Arunachal Pradesh under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu. He particularly highlighted the visible transformation and infrastructure growth in Anini township, and also acknowledged the dedicated efforts of local MLA Mopi Mihu.

In his address, Mihu called upon the youths to shape their futures with courage and enterprise, encouraging them to embrace entrepreneurship and purposeful engagement while steering clear of drugs and other harmful influences.

The celebration was marked by the felicitation of beneficiaries under the Dulari Kanya Scheme. Prizes were also distributed to deserving participants.

Vibrant cultural performances painted the ground with tradition and harmony, reflecting the rich heritage of the land.

The programme was attended by Dibang Valley Deputy Commissioner Bekir Nyorak, the SP, Army officers, heads of departments, PRI leaders, and members of the public.

In Lower Siang district, Nari-Koyu MLA Tojir Kadu unfurled the national flag in Likabali, and highlighted the sea change that the state has undergone over the decades.

“The primitive lifestyle has been overwhelmed by modern trend of development in the fields of transport, connectivity, education, health and elevation of economic and social status of the society over the years,” he said.

Lower Siang Deputy Commissioner Gobi Nyicyor also greeted the people on the occasion and called upon them to be development-friendly and to be accommodative and inclusive in their approach towards government initiatives.

The Statehood Day was celebrated also in Nari, Koyu, Gensi, Kangku and other administrative circles. In Nari, ZPC Pakmo Koyu unfurled the national flag.

In West Kameng district, Deputy Commissioner Dr Dilip Kumar unfurled the tricolour at Buddha Park in Bomdila, and highlighted the history of the district and its significant role in the state’s historical and developmental journey.

Emphasising the immense potential of the region, particularly in the tourism sector, he urged the public to maintain cleanliness and preserve the pristine natural environment of the district.

He also underlined the importance of various sectors contributing to the overall development and progress of West Kameng.

The celebration featured vibrant cultural programmes, showcasing the rich traditions of different tribes, along with various sports events organised to mark the occasion.

Administrative officers, HoDs, PRI members, defence personnel, students, and public attended the programme.

In Leparada district, local MLA Nyabi Jini Dirchi unfurled the national flag in Basar, and reflected on the remarkable developmental journey of the state over the past 40 years.

She also acknowledged the creation of Leparada district in 2018 as a significant milestone towards ensuring enhanced administration and accelerated development. She called upon all citizens to move forward with a shared resolve to make Leparada a model of sustainable development and a guardian of tradition, culture and ancestral wisdom.

The MLA felicitated several officials in recognition of their outstanding performance and dedicated service to the district.

The celebration featured exhibition stalls set up by various departments and SHGs, showcasing developmental initiatives and local products.

A traditional dance competition among women and a vibrant display of ‘Nyida Parik’ by Bam village men added cultural richness to the programme. Traditional indigenous games and sports, including bamboo pole climbing and archery, witnessed enthusiastic public participation.

ZPC Nyamar Riba, Deputy Commissioner Himani Meena, District & Sessions Judge Jaweplu Chai, ZPM Iter Bam, DSP (HQ) Denim Boje, HoDs, public leaders, GBs, students, SHGs, Ponu teams, and others attended the programme.

In Lohit district, the Statehood Day was celebrated across all administrative headquarters.

In headquarters Tezu, the national flag was unfurled by Tezu ZPM Baplalum Chiba, who highlighted the significance of the day and paid tribute to the leaders and people whose efforts led to the attainment of statehood.

He emphasised the importance of unity, coordination, and collective responsibility in ensuring overall development of the district. He also called for focused efforts in key sectors such as education, healthcare, infrastructure, and youth empowerment, while stressing the need to preserve cultural heritage and promote inclusive growth.

The programme was attended by former minister Nakul Chai, Assistant Commissioner Kartu Bam, DSP Ojing Lego, District BJP president Gamso Bellai, HoDs, public leaders, GBs, and members of the public.

The day was celebrated also in Sunpura and Wakro.

In Anjaw district, ZPC Chenumlu Mitti Khamblai unfurled the national flag in headquarters Hawai in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Millo Kojin, SP Anurag Dwivedi, Hawai North ZPM Barum Masong, HoDs, PRI members, GBs, and members of the public.

Khamblai paid tribute to the pioneers of the state and highlighted the rapid developmental progress witnessed in Anjaw district in particular and the state as a whole. She urged the public to avail of various welfare schemes launched every year by both the state government and the central government for the benefit of the common people.

The celebration featured vibrant cultural performances, games and sports activities, and exhibitions by various SHGs and government departments.

The Spearhead Division of the Indian Army’s Spear Corps celebrated the Statehood Day in Daporijo and Taksing in Upper Subansiri district.

The occasion witnessed active participation of the Indian Army, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), state police, civil administration and the local community, reflecting the strong bond between the armed forces and civilians in India’s frontier regions.

The Spearhead troops organised a health check-up and a tug of war competition to mark the day.

The atmosphere resonated with pride as local communities showcased vibrant traditional cultural performances, highlighting the rich and diverse heritage of Arunachal. (With inputs from DIPROs)