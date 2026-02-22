RONO HILLS, 21 Feb: The languages faculty of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here organised two special talks in the blended mode on Saturday to mark the International Mother Language Day.

The event was jointly organised by the English and Hindi departments of the university.

Prof Dipendu Das from the English and foreign languages department of Assam University, Silchar, and Dr Lakshman Prasad Gupta from the Hindi department of Allahabad University were the speakers on the occasion.

The meeting was presided over by RGU Vice-Chancellor Prof SK Nayak.

RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam, former languages faculty dean Prof SS Singh, English HoD Prof MiaziHazam, and Hindi Department Assistant Professor Dr Rajiv Ranjan Prasad were among those present at the programme.

Faculty members from various departments, research scholars and students attended the programme in good numbers.