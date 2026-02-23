ITANAGAR, 22 Feb: Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy CM Chowna Mein on Saturday urged the people to renew their commitment to preserving and promoting indigenous languages, describing the mother tongue as the soul of identity and the foundation of cultural heritage.

On the occasion of International Mother Language Day, Khandu emphasised the deep connection between language and identity.

“On International Mother Language Day, we honour our mother tongues, the soul of our identity. Every language carries history, wisdom, and a unique way of seeing the world. When a language fades, a culture fades with it,” the chief minister said in a post on X.

Calling for collective responsibility in safeguarding linguistic heritage, Khandu urged citizens to actively nurture their native languages.

“Let us speak, preserve, and pass on our languages with pride. Because language is memory. Language is identity,” he said.

Echoing similar sentiments, Mein highlighted the linguistic richness of Arunachal Pradesh and its cultural significance.

“Our mother languages are the soul of our identity and the foundation of our cultural heritage,” the deputy chief minister said in a social media post.

In Arunachal, the “rich diversity of indigenous languages reflects the strength of our traditions and the wisdom,” he observed.

Stressing the need for sustained efforts to protect linguistic diversity, Mein called for renewed commitment from the people.

“Let us take pride in our linguistic heritage and renew our collective commitment to preserving, promoting, and celebrating every mother tongue,” the deputy chief minister added. (PTI)