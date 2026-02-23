AALO, 22 Feb: The anti-drug squad of the West Siang district police has arrested two individuals, including a policeman, in two separate cases and recovered suspected heroin and ganja from their possession.

The arrested individuals have been identified as HC (SG) Ronal Reyal of the APP, and Henge Bagra.

On 22 February, the police received information about drug peddling involving a policeman. A police team led by DSP (HQ) Taba Biroy apprehended head constable Leya outside his rented house in Upper Colony here, while he was returning from Daporijo.

During a search conducted in the presence of an executive magistrate and independent witnesses, the police recovered and seized suspected heroin weighing approximately 5.48 grams and 6.44 grams of ganja, one vehicle (AR-01N-5177), cash (suspected to be sales proceeds) amounting to Rs 90,000, and a mobile phone.

Earlier, in the first case, a police team led by Aalo/Yomcha SDPO Duto Bagra conducted a house search of Bagra in the presence of an executive magistrate and independent witnesses.

During the search, the police recovered and seized suspected heroin weighing approximately 12.26 grams, one mobile phone, and one red bucket.

Further investigation is underway to uncover any wider network.