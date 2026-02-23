[ Litem Eshi Ori ]

PASIGHAT, 22 Feb: The cyber crime cell of the Pasighat police in East Siang district recovered Rs 98,000 in a cyber fraud case and returned the amount to victim Hriday Nath Pandey.

According to officials, the recovery was made possible due to the prompt registration of the complaint on the national cyber crime reporting portal and timely coordination between the cyber crime cell and the bank concerned.

“Immediate intervention helped trace and reverse the fraudulent transaction, ensuring the return of the cheated amount to the complainant,” they said.

The police have urged citizens to report cyber fraud incidents without delay by visiting www.cybercrime.gov.in, or by calling the national cyber crime helpline 1930.