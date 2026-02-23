Silicon factory issue

[ Litem Eshi Ori ]

RUKSIN, 22 Feb: The mothers of Ngorlung-Ralung village in East Siang district have announced an indefinite hunger strike, beginning 23 February, at the Ralung village community hall, demanding immediate and permanent closure or shifting of the ferro-silicon factory operating from the Industrial Growth Centre (IGC) in Niglok.

The factory, run by M/s Aether Alloys LLP, is alleged to have caused severe environmental and health risks to the surrounding villages. The protesting mothers said that continued operation of the plant would endanger the lives of local residents, particularly women, children, and the elderly, and has created an atmosphere of fear and suffering.

The mothers have categorically declared that no amount of industrial profit can justify the destruction of human lives. They asserted that thousands of innocent lives must not be sacrificed for the monetary gain of a few, and warned that continued inaction by the authorities would only deepen public outrage.

The hunger strike will continue until the Government of Arunachal Pradesh gives a clear, written commitment to permanently shut down or relocate the factory away from human habitation, they said.

The mothers have appealed to the government, civil society, and the authorities concerned to intervene immediately and prevent further harm from the factory.