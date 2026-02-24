ITANAGAR, 23 Feb: The environment, forest and climate change department has appealed to all to take utmost precautions to prevent forest fires by refraining from lighting fires in forests, grasslands, agricultural fields, and near human settlements.

The appeal has been made in view of the prevailing long dry spell and rising vulnerability to forest fires in various parts of the state.

The department urged everyone to avoid burning dry leaves, crop residues, and waste materials in open areas and throwing cigarette and beedi butts or matchsticks in forest and dry areas.

Appeal has also been made to avoid campfires and picnic and recreational fires in vulnerable zones, and to ensure complete extinguishing of cooking fires during outdoor activities, forest visits, and trekking. The people have also been advised not to use fire for clearing land or shifting cultivation during this high-risk period.

“Controlled burning for agricultural purposes should be strictly avoided during the dry spell,” the department said, adding that “any necessary burning must only be done with prior permission from local authorities and under strict supervision with adequate fire control measures.”

The village authorities, including GBs, panchayats and community leaders have been requested to create awareness on fire hazards, constitute village-level fire watch groups, and report any fire incident immediately to the nearest forest office, police station, fire & emergency services, or district administration.

The department cautioned people that kindling of fire leading to forest fires is a punishable offence under relevant provisions of the Assam Forest Regulation Act, 1891, the Wildlife Protection Act, the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.

“Let us act together to prevent forest fires,” the department said, adding that citizens’ cooperation is crucial in protecting the state’s forests, wildlife, biodiversity, and human settlements.