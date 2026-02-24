[ Litem Eshi Ori ]

RUKSIN, 23 Feb: Mothers from Ngorlung and Ralung villages in East Siang district on Monday began an indefinite hunger strike at the Ralung village community hall, vowing to starve until the authorities act against the hazardous silicon factory operating from the Industrial Growth Centre in Niglok.

The protest, which began at 12 noon, follows years of unanswered appeals and movements demanding the shutting down or relocation of the factory operated by M/s Aether Alloy LLP. The women allege that repeated warnings about health and environmental risks have been ignored, leaving families to live under constant fear for their children’s safety.

“We are fighting for our children’s lives,” a protestor said. “If the government will not listen to our words, it will have to see our suffering.”

As of the time of filing this report, eight women had joined the hunger strike. Oman Modi told this reporter that the protest would continue without compromise until the factory is permanently shifted or shut down. “We will not step back anymore,” she said.

The emotional intensity of the protest deepened as Omang Taying (71) joined the hunger strike in solidarity.

The hunger strike has escalated public pressure on the administration and has thrust the issue of industrial safety and environmental justice into the spotlight.