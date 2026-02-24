ITANAGAR, 23 Feb: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday highlighted the significance of the MSME sector in India’s economic growth and said that since 2014, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several policy interventions have been undertaken to strengthen the country’s economy, with special emphasis on uplifting Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) through the creation of the National SC-ST Hub in 2016.

Inaugurating a national level awareness programme organised by the National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) Ltd under the union ministry of MSME, in coordination with the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, Khandu, citing national data, noted that the MSME sector currently supports over seven crore enterprises across the country, benefiting more than 31 crore people.

However, he stressed that the momentum must be accelerated in the Northeast, particularly in Arunachal.

The awareness programme aimed to ensure that SC and ST entrepreneurs benefit from various Government of India schemes and actively participate in the nation’s economic progress.

The chief minister underscored the importance of awareness and discipline among youths, urging them to study government policies and budgets to fully utilise available schemes. He encouraged participants to actively engage in the technical sessions and follow up on the information shared, stating that mere attendance without action would render such programmes ineffective.

Elaborating central initiatives, Khandu informed that 25 percent of total government procurement is mandated from MSMEs, of which 4 percent is reserved for SC/ST entrepreneurs and 3 percent specifically for women entrepreneurs. He described this as a progressive policy that opens significant opportunities for inclusive growth.

Expressing satisfaction over the strong participation of women at the event, he highlighted the state government’s sustained focus on women empowerment through the self-help group (SHG) movement. Over 1.5 lakh women across Arunachal are actively engaged in SHGs, contributing to strengthening rural economies.

The chief minister also virtually inaugurated the Entrepreneurship Development Institute in Jote, which will provide structured training, mentoring and capacity-building support to startups and MSMEs in the state.

Referring to the Union Budget-2026, Khandu outlined the Centre’s three-pronged approach to strengthen MSMEs: equity support, risk capital access, and liquidity enhancement. He mentioned the provision of Rs 10,000 crore growth fund support for SMEs, Rs 2,000 crore under the Self-Reliant India Fund for micro enterprises, and over Rs 7 lakh crore liquidity support for the MSME sector. He also noted that professional institutions such as ICAI, ICSI and ICMAI will be supported to design short-term modular courses for strengthening corporate and financial capabilities of MSMEs, especially in Tier-II and Tier-III towns.

Speaking on state’s initiatives, the chief minister highlighted the Arunachal Pradesh Entrepreneurship Development Programme, launched in 2020, along with the Arunachal Pradesh Innovation & Investment Park, which provides mentoring in collaboration with premier institutions such as IIMs and seed funding support to startups. He noted that Arunachal was recently recognised as one of the best-performing states in the Startup India ecosystem. Currently, nearly 300 startups are actively operating in the state.

Khandu also referred to key state schemes, such as the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Swavalamban Yojana and the Chief Minister’s Tourism Development Scheme, which have boosted entrepreneurship across sectors.

Under the Arunachal Pradesh Industrial Investment Policy-2025, the state is offering power subsidy at Rs 2 per unit, 100 percent exemption on stamp duty and registration fees, 50 percent capital investment subsidy in government industrial areas, interest subsidies, GST reimbursement, transport and air freight subsidies, and export incentives to attract investors.

Encouraging youths to move beyond the conventional preference for government jobs, Khandu urged them to become job creators instead of job seekers.

“Government jobs are limited, but opportunities in entrepreneurship are limitless,” he said, stressing that dedication, discipline and focus are key to success.

He further highlighted Arunachal’s vast potential in hydropower, mining, agriculture, horticulture and floriculture. Noting that the state has over 600 varieties of orchids, he encouraged entrepreneurs to explore floriculture and reduce the country’s dependence on orchid imports.

The chief minister also pointed to emerging export opportunities following recent trade agreements between India and major global partners, stating that MSMEs and startups from Arunachal can benefit from expanded market access through digital and online platforms.

Emphasising the need for wider outreach, Khandu proposed organising similar awareness camps in eastern, central and western regions of Arunachal to ensure that youths from remote districts equally benefit from central initiatives.

Welcoming the delegates from New Delhi and participants from across the state, the chief minister expressed satisfaction at the overwhelming presence of young entrepreneurs and aspirants at the convention centre. He lauded them for recognising the importance of the awareness programme and participating voluntarily.

The programme aimed to promote awareness about the National SC-ST Hub and various central support mechanisms for entrepreneurship development.

The event was co-chaired by Industries Minister Nyato Dukam and Youth Affairs & Sports Minister Kento Jini. Also present were MSME Ministry Joint Secretary Mercy Epao, NSIC CMD Dr Shekhar Acharya, Industries Secretary Saugata Biswas, Khadi Board Chairman Maling Gambo, Itanagar Mayor Likha Narie Tadar, senior officials from the Government of India and the state government; representatives of financial institutions, and a large number of aspiring entrepreneurs.

The programme concluded with a technical session involving experts from MSME, NSIC and financial institutions interacting with entrepreneurs and startup aspirants. (CM’s PR Cell)