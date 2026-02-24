RONO HILLS, 23 Feb: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here has renewed its academic and institutional partnership with the Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development (RGNIYD) through the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at advancing youth empowerment initiatives across Northeast India.

The MoU was signed in the presence of RGU Vice-Chancellor (i/c) Prof SK Nayak, Registrar Dr NT Rikam, Finance Officer (i/c) Nani Tamang Jose, Social Work HoD Dr Kaushalendra Pratap Singh, and IISYD Deputy Registrar Gomar Basar.

The signing ceremony was attended also by representatives from the RGNIYD, Avinav Thakur and Surendra Babu.

This renewed agreement marks the continuation of a collaborative journey that began in 2020, when the first MoU was signed between the two institutions. After the successful completion of five years of cooperation, both institutions have reaffirmed their commitment by entering into a new phase of partnership.

The renewed MoU focuses on five broad strategic areas: training & capacity building of youths; youth leadership development; skill development & innovation; research & innovation; and outreach & extension activities.

Through this collaboration, RGU and the RGNIYD aim to design and implement comprehensive programmes that will enhance the employability, leadership potential, and skill development of youthsacross the entire Northeast region. The initiative is envisioned to equip young individuals with relevant competencies, innovative thinking, and practical skills necessary to thrive in a rapidly evolving socioeconomic landscape.

Speaking on the occasion, the VC emphasised that the partnership reflects the university’s commitment to holistic youth development and regional progress.

The collaboration is expected to create meaningful academic, research, and community engagement opportunities that directly benefit the youth population of the region.

Representatives from the RGNIYD expressed their enthusiasm for strengthening ties with RGU, highlighting the importance of institutional partnerships in creating impactful youth-centred programmes and fostering inclusive growth.

The renewed MoU signifies a shared vision of empowering young minds, nurturing leadership, and building a skilled workforce that will contribute significantly to the development of Northeast India.