BULLA, 23 Feb: Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Oli Perme inaugurated a Seva Aapke Dwar (SAD) 2.0 camp at the government middle school here on Monday, in the presence of District Programme Officer Dr Joram Tatum, HoDs, PRI members, and villagers.

Addressing the gathering, the DC highlighted the objective of the SAD initiative to ensure last-mile delivery of government services and welfare schemes directly to the people, particularly those residing in remote areas.

Various departments actively participated in the camp and provided essential services on the spot. Officials also created awareness about various flagship schemes of both the state and the central governments, guiding beneficiaries on eligibility criteria, application procedures, and the benefits available under different programmes.

A SAD 2.0 camp was organised also at Baat village in Papum Pare district on Monday, benefitting hundreds of beneficiaries who availed of various public services provided by government departments.

The camp was inaugurated by Baat ZPM Techi Petal, in the presence of GPC Kipa Gungte. Itanagar Capital Region Deputy Commissioner Toko Babu also visited the camp and reviewed its overall functioning. He also distributed priority household rice under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana to three beneficiaries, providing 50 kg of rice to each.

Altogether, 14 departments participated in the camp and delivered a wide range of citizen-centric services. (DIPROs)