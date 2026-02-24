DOIMUKH, 23 Feb: The 2nd edition of Jazin-Ja (Angba-Bingba), a three-day cultural event,concluded at the Rono ground here in Papum Pare district on Monday.

The event was organised by Jazin-ja, an all-women organisation, comprising members from various tribes of Arunachal Pradesh, which seeks to promote discourse, documentation, dialogue, and community bonding while carrying forward the wisdom and heritage of the ancestors.

The event brought together scholars, community leaders, and participants for a series of engaging sessions focusing on culture, traditions, identity, and storytelling.

The first day featured an engaging interview session with local writer Tob Tarin Tara, principal of the government higher secondary school in Kimin, along with MP Nabam Rebia.

The session featured discussions on indigenous identity, education, cultural preservation, and the role of state-level initiatives in empowering youths and communities.

The second day featured a panel discussion on ‘Faith, tradition and community perspective’, bringing together representatives from church institutions and nyedar namlo. The discussion witnessed participation of Tarh Miri, Stephen Taku, Dr Robin Hissang, and Tana Rakhi Tara, who shared perspectives on faith, cultural continuity, and community harmony.

The third day witnessed insightful storytelling sessions by Dr Kago Mado and Dr Gorik Ete.

During her narration, Dr Kago Mado clarified a longstanding misconception regarding the traditional tattoos of Apatani women, explaining that the tattoos were intended to enhance beauty and identity rather than disfigurement, as often portrayed in popular narratives. The day also featured presentations of Nyishi riddles and proverbs by Dr Mema Chiri, highlighting the richness of indigenous oral traditions and linguistic heritage.

Dr Ing Perme elaborated the vision and purpose of Jazin-Ja (Angba-Bingba), highlighting its role as a platform for cultural reflection, dialogue, and inter-generational knowledge sharing. (DIPRO)