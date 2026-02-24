NAMSAI, 23 Feb: An orientation workshop for focal persons representing tea garden and brick kiln industries was held at the DC’s conference hall here on Monday by the Namsai District Health Society, in collaboration with the UNICEF and VHAI for tea garden and brick kiln industry managers/owners.

Earlier, on 26 October, 2025, focal persons from tea gardens and brick kilns were identified and designated as key contact points to coordinate with the healthcare system to improve access to health services for workers and their families. Accordingly, the first coordination meeting with the identified focal persons was held on 21 February, 2026 in Jairampur in Changlang district, in which 91 representatives of tea gardens and brick kiln industries participated.

Eighty-five focal persons attended Monday’s programme, which was chaired by Namsai DC CR Khampa, in the presence of DRCHO Dr Tope Yamcha, UNICEF state representative Dr PC Bhatnagar, VHAI senior programme coordinator Dr Swapnil Jain, Piyong PHC MO Dr Shivita Mancheykhun, Chowkham CHC MO Dr Chandramukhi, DANO Dr Manash Kalita, and VHAI state and district team members.

Key sessions covered maternal and child health, routine immunisation, national immunisation schedule, basic first aid, emergency referral protocols, and the roles and responsibilities of focal persons in supporting frontline health workers.

The training aimed to strengthen coordination between healthcare providers and worksites to ensure improved healthcare access and timely immunisation services for tea garden and brick kiln workers.

The programme concluded with a commitment from the focal persons to support health service delivery in their respective areas. (DIPR)