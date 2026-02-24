VANCOUVER, 23 Feb: The Saptarang Cultural Society of Canada, a Vancouver-based non-profit organisation, has taken an initiative to promote the rich cultural heritage of Northeast India in Canada.

Indrajit Guha, president of the organisation, stated that the society is committed to providing a global platform for artists from the Northeast to present their cultural heritage.

“People in Canada are eager to experience the richness and diversity of Northeast India. We are enthusiastic about welcoming artists from the region and facilitating meaningful cultural exchanges,” Guha, originally from Assam’s Dibrugarh and now a Canadian citizen, said.

Founded by members of the Northeastern community in Canada, the society aims to support and showcase artists from the region while strengthening cultural ties between India and Canada.

“The Northeast represents one of India’s most vibrant cultural landscapes, yet its artistic expressions remain underrepresented globally. Saptarang was established to bridge this gap by creating opportunities for Canadians – especially the younger generation of the Indian diaspora – to experience the region’s music, dances, textiles, folklores and culinary traditions,” he said.

The organisation plans to facilitate artist exchanges and cultural delegations from the eight Northeastern states.

“We aim to facilitate artist exchanges and cultural delegations from the eight sister states, promote classical, folk, and indigenous art forms unique to the Northeast, and organise joint festivals celebrating the region’s cultural diversity. These initiatives will also encourage Northeastern participation in Canadian trade fairs,” Guha said.

Beyond cultural promotion, the society has also taken initiatives to support students from Northeast India aspiring to pursue higher education in Canada. The NGO provides counselling, guidance and mentorship to help students understand academic pathways, admission processes and settlement aspects, thereby assisting them in making informed decisions about their studies abroad.

Through its cultural and educational initiatives, the organisation seeks to serve as a bridge between Northeast India and Canada, fostering deeper understanding, collaboration and community engagement.

