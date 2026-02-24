DAPORIJO, 23 Feb: Upper Subansiri Zilla Parishad Chairperson (ZPC) Jyoti Sikom sought coordination and constructive feedback from the district’s HoDs for smooth and fruitful execution of panchayati subjects in the greater interest of the public.

She said this while presiding over the first coordination meeting with newly elected zilla parishad members and HoDs here on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Tasso Gambo in his address emphasised on mutual coordination and teamwork among the PRI members and HoDs for overall development.

ADC Biaro Sorum also spoke.

The health and education sectors were discussed at length during the meeting. The departments concerned presented briefs on the schemes related to panchayati subjects. (DIPRO)