CHANGLANG, 24 Feb: The foundation stone for a rural haat funded by the NABARD was laid at Balinong village in Changlang district on Tuesday.

The initiative aims to strengthen rural marketing infrastructure and enhance livelihood opportunities for farmers, according to a NABARD release.

The proposed rural haat is envisioned as a comprehensive rural marketplace designed to provide safe, hygienic, and organised vending facilities, the NABARD said.

The infrastructure will include a market shed with an elevated platform, storage-cum-office space, toilets with water and sanitation facilities, solar-powered lighting systems, and a solid waste disposal compost pit. It will also address the challenges faced by local farmers who currently sell their produce along roadsides, exposing themselves to harsh weather conditions and traffic hazards, the release said.

NABARD Assistant General Manager Kamal Roy explained the implementation process and emphasised the crucial role of the rural haat management committee in ensuring effective management, maintenance, and long-term sustainability of the marketplace.

The project will be implemented by Bethel Life Care Charitable Trust, in collaboration with the Balinong Youth Association.