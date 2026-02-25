KANUBARI, 24 Feb: Altogether 30 farmers participated in a weeklong training programme on ‘Scientific poultry farming and input distribution’ organised by the Longding Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) here from 18-24 February, under the sponsorship of Barapani (Meghalaya)-based AICRP on poultry.

Course coordinator Dr Tilling Tayo informed that the training aimed at enhancing scientific knowledge and entrepreneurial skills of the farmers in poultry farming.

During the programme, the participants attended sessions covering scientific poultry breeding, housing and farm management, balanced feeding practices, poultry healthcare and vaccination, biosecurity measures, entrepreneurship and income generation in poultry farming, and a field visit to an azolla pinata farm in Luaksim village.

A special lecture session was arranged on institutional credit facilities for the farmers, during which Kanubari SBI Branch Assistant Manager Rishabh Tiwari delivered an informative lecture on kisan credit card and the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Loan Scheme, explaining loan eligibility, required documentation, loan limits, interest rates, EMI structure, and repayment procedures.

He clarified the doubts of the farmers regarding availing institutional loans for poultry enterprises.

During the valedictory programme held on 24 February, senior scientist from the AICRP on poultry, Dr Sourabh Deori delivered a lecture, emphasising on scientific poultry management practices to improve egg and meat production and enhance productivity in Longding district.

The programme concluded with the distribution of certificates to all participants. Kalinga brown chicks, poultry feed, medicines, feeders and waterers were also distributed among the farmers.