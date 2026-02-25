ITANAGAR, 24 Feb: A two-day international online conference on ‘Exploring Boundaries: Advances in Science, Technology, and Humanities (EBASTH)’ concluded here on Tuesday.

It was organised by Ignited Minds Professional & Academic Research Consortium (IMPARC), in association with Himalayan University (HU), Itanagar.

Academicians, researchers, scholars, industry experts, and policy thinkers from across India and abroad took part in the conference. The deliberations focused on interdisciplinary research, technological advancements, responsible innovation, sustainable development, and the integration of science, technology, management, and humanities.

Addressing the gathering, HU Vice Chancellor Prof Prakash Divakaran emphasised the importance of multidisciplinary research and innovation-driven education aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047 and NEP-2020. He reiterated the HU’s commitment to fostering research excellence, global collaboration, and academic leadership.

Technical sessions covered emerging areas such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, renewable energy, smart technologies, management innovation, policy and governance, humanities and social sciences, and responsible AI.

PhD scholar from the political science department, Reyom Ete received the ‘best paper presenter’ award for his outstanding research presentation, academic rigour, and impactful scholarly contribution.

PhD. scholar from the agriculture department, Nabam Katung was also honoured with the ‘best paper presenter’ award in recognition of his innovative research insights and excellent presentation.

Both the scholars demonstrated originality, methodological strength, and strong analytical depth in their respective domains. Their achievements reflected the vibrant research culture and academic excellence nurtured at Himalayan University. The selection for the award was made by an expert review committee, based on innovation, clarity of objectives, analytical depth, and societal relevance.