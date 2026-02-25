KEAK, 24 Feb: Government departments provided various services to the people during a Seva Aapke Dwar (SAD) 2.0 camp organised here in West Siang district on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner Mindo Loyi, who inaugurated the camp, said that SAD camps are organised to bring government services to the doorsteps of the beneficiaries, while Kamba ADC Tamo Riba urged the public to avail of the facilities provided by the government.

Kamba ZPM Kaba Tali also appealed to the public to avail of the schemes and services provided by the government.

The West Siang DMO informed the public that a free ENT surgery camp will be organised on 27 and 28 February at the zonal general hospital in headquarters Aalo. (DIPRO)