NIRJULI, 24 Feb: Animal Husbandry Veterinary & Dairy Development (AHV&DD) Director Dr Danjan Longri suggested testing latest and new technologies in KVK farms before transferring them to farmers’ fields, and prioritising feasible and economically viable technologies.

Dr Longri made the suggestions during the 16th Scientific Advisory Committee (SAC) meeting of the Papum Pare Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), held here on Tuesday.

He also offered recommendations for the annual action plan of the KVK for 2026-27, and suggested establishing a dairy unit in the KVK farm for milk, manure, etc.

KVK Head Dr Bangkeng Perme highlighted the current status of the kendra, which was followed by presentations of the achievement report of 2025-26 and the action plan for 2026-27 in the disciplines of agronomy, horticulture, plant protection, fishery, and community science by subject matter specialists of the disciplines.

A presentation on performance of the KVK’s instructional farm, including crop production, livestock production, vermicomposting, and revenue generation were provided by the farm manager.

Veterinary Deputy Director Dr B Biswakarma, committee members and farmers’ representatives attended the meeting.