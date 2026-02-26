KHONSA, 25 Feb: The officials of the Tirap district administration, tax, excise and narcotics department, along with police and security forces destroyed approximately 11,500 square metres of illegal poppy cultivation worth several crores of rupees at Upper Kolam village in Tirap district on Wednesday.

The joint operation was carried out as part of the district administration’s ongoing efforts to curb illegal poppy cultivation in the region.

The drive was conducted in a systematic and controlled manner, ensuring complete destruction of the illicit crop while strictly adhering to legal procedures and safety protocols. (DIPRO)