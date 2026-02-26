ITANAGAR, 25 Feb: Hosts Arunachal Pradesh qualified for the final round of the inaugural Khelo India Tribal Games 2026 in both men’s and women’s categories.

On the final day of the group stage, the men’s team secured a crucial 2-1 victory over Nagaland, confirming their top position in the standings.

The women’s team delivered a dominant performance by defeating Manipur 8-0, thereby finishing as group toppers.

The final round of the championships will be held in Chhattisgarh next month.

In another match, the men’s team from Assam defeated Sikkim 3-2.