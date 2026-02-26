Correspondent

RUKSIN, 25 Feb: The indefinite hunger strike launched by mothers of Ngorlung and Ralung villages against the ferro-silicon plant at Niglok Industrial Growth Centre (IGC) in East Siang district entered its third day on Wednesday.

Two of the protesters fell ill and were admitted to Ruksin CHC (FRU) on Wednesday morning.

The protesters, including several elderly women, are observing a strike at Ralung village community hall, demanding the relocation of the ferro-silicon factory from their area. They have pledged to continue their agitation until the government authority gives them written assurance to fulfil their demand.

Reportedly, tea and rubber plants, areca nuts and other fruit plants in orchards in the vicinity are drying up due to the polluted atmosphere created by the silicon-factory.

The locals have been demanding the state government to relocate the ferro-silicon plant, alleging that the factory is causing severe environmental and health risks to nearby villagers.

On 16 February, protesters had blocked the Mirem-Mikong-Jonai road at Ngorlung bridge point and obstructed vehicles carrying materials to the silicon factory.

As per reports, none of the district administration officials or elected leaders has so far turned up at the agitation spot to take stock of the situation.

A team of East Siang unit of Adi Bane Kebang functionaries visited the cultivation sites of Ngorlung, Ralung and Niglok villages on Tuesday, and assessed the problems faced by the farmers.

The ABK urged the East Siang district administration to constitute a ‘special committee’ to investigate the pollution issue and take up it with the state government.

They further urged the elected leaders and state government to find an amicable solution to the problem before the situation further aggravates.