NIRJULI, 25 Feb: Animal husbandry, veterinary & dairy development minister Gabriel D. Wangsu on Wednesday inaugurated the Central Vaccine Depot-cum-Disease Investigation Laboratory (DIL) here in presence of AHV&DD secretary Y.V.V.J Rajashekar, AHV&DD under secretary Marina Siram, AHV&DD director Danjan Longri and other officials.

Wangsu described the facility as “a great asset for our state, dedicated to the farmers.” He stated that the infrastructure is now fully ready and equipped with sophisticated machinery to ensure timely detection and management of animal diseases.

“This laboratory will serve as a protective mechanism for the livestock of our farmers. With early diagnosis, animal diseases can be effectively taken care of,” he said.

The minister expressed confidence that issues related to animal health would now be resolved through prompt detection and scientific intervention. He reiterated that the state government remains deeply concerned about farmers’ welfare and is working with sincerity toward cattle upgradation and enhanced production to meet market-driven demands. He acknowledged the continued support of the government of India in strengthening the livestock sector.

The minister also raised concern over the declining livestock population in the state, particularly mithun. Calling mithun the “gentle giant” and the pride of Arunachal Pradesh, he cautioned, “If we do not take care of mithun, we may lose our prized possession as the number one mithun-rearing state in India.”

It is worth mentioning that the core mandate of this laboratory includes early detection and diagnosis of livestock and poultry diseases, surveillance and monitoring of zoonotic diseases, support to national disease control programmes, outbreak investigation, and strengthening disease reporting systems. The facility will act as a critical link between field veterinarians and policy-level decision-making.

The laboratory will undertake routine testing for diseases such as Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD), PPR, Brucellosis, Classical Swine Fever, and various parasitic and bacterial infections. It will conduct post-mortem examinations, support disease surveillance, assist in outbreak response, provide technical guidance to field officers, and organise training and awareness programmes. Infrastructure strengthening, including procurement of laboratory equipment, cold chain maintenance, and supply of consumables, will ensure uninterrupted functioning.

The laboratory has been strengthened under the Livestock Health and Disease Control Programme (LHDCP) of the government of India. Funding was provided under the National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP) in two phases – Rs.30 lakh in 2024-25 and Rs.13 lakh in 2025-26 – totaling Rs. 43 lakh. The construction work was executed by the Water Resources Department (WRD).

The department has proposed upgrading the laboratory to BSL-2 standards, strengthening molecular diagnostic capabilities, integrating digital disease reporting platforms, and enhancing coordination with district laboratories to improve biosecurity and preparedness against emerging diseases, said an official release.