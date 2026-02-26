AALO, 25 Feb: West Siang deputy commissioner Mindo Loyi directed the department concerned to expedite the upgradation work of the 60-bedded hospital here.

As informed by the PWD division, Aalo, the upgradation work of the hospital is yet to be completed, even though the agreed completion period of the project has expired.

The DC, at a district level monitoring committee meeting here on Wednesday, thoroughly reviewed the status of various state and central flagship programmes and ongoing developmental projects in the district.

Loyi stated that the hospital is one of the most important projects for West Siang and neighboring districts and asked all departments to clearly set timelines for project completion. The DC instructed the implementing departments to present the latest photographs and status updates of projects during review meetings. He further asked them to ensure timely completion of works maintaining quality.

Additionally, the DC directed the administrative officers to conduct regular physical monitoring of projects. The DC also stressed the importance of maintaining cleanliness in and around the Aalo town.

He instructed the DDSE and DLRSO to prepare land possession certificates for all government schools in West Siang district in consultation with the administrative officers.

Assistant commissioner Koj Tacho highlighted the importance of such meetings, particularly for the newly elected ZPMs.

ZPC Nyali Bagra urged the DDSE to conduct a meeting regarding school management issues. He further urged all HoDs to ensure proper communication of development schemes to concerned ZPMs and GPCs. He emphasized coordination and ground-level implementation to address any hindrances effectively.

The participants stressed that the selection of beneficiaries must be strictly based on eligibility so that benefits reach the rightful persons.

The departments were requested to extend full cooperation to Panchayat leaders to ensure smooth implementation of development schemes. The meeting resolved to work collectively towards making West Siang a model district by utilizing government funds properly and effectively.

It was also decided that every second Saturday will be observed as a social service day in Aalo town. The DC also said that deforestation must be discouraged with active involvement of PRI leaders.

The meeting was attended by Kamba ADC Tamo Riba, Yomcha ADC Gyamar Amte, all ZPMs, administrative officers, and all the heads of departments. (DIPRO)