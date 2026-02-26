ITANAGAR, 25 Feb: Governor K.T Parnaik has extended warm greetings to the people of the state especially, to the Nyishi community, on the occasion of Nyokum Yullo.

He expressed hope that the festivity would continue to flourish through the years, symbolizing cultural resilience, and shared identity, and filling society with joy, harmony, and hope.

“Our time-honoured and unique indigenous festivals form the very soul of our cultural identity. They are living expressions of our history, values, and traditions, passed down through generations. Through vibrant cultural performances, traditional cuisines, and the display of indigenous knowledge and practices, these festivals have become a source of pride not only for our tribes but for all who witness them,” the Governor said in a message on the occasion.

He expressed confidence that Nyokum Yullo celebration will further deepen the bonds of unity, brotherhood, and mutual harmony among our people.

The Governor offered prayers to Nyokum Ane, seeking her choicest blessings for peace, prosperity, and well-being for all. (Lok Bhavan)