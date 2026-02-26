ITANAGAR, 25 Feb: A 37-member youth contingent under the Inter State Youth Exchange Programme of MY Bharat, visited the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly (APLA) as part of their educational and cultural exposure tour to the state.

The inter-state youth exchange programme, an initiative Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports aims to foster national integration, cultural exchange, and democratic awareness among youth by enabling them to experience the social, cultural, and administrative systems of different states.

During the visit, the delegation interacted with APLA Speaker Tesam Pongte.

Addressing the youth, Pongte said Arunachal Pradesh is home to rich tribal and cultural diversity and stands as a true reflection of India’s unity and oneness. He said that despite geographical distances and cultural variations, the spirit of national unity binds the country together.

He encouraged the youth to visit remote villages of Arunachal Pradesh to gain firsthand experience of indigenous traditions, customs, and the vibrant lifestyle of various tribal communities. The Speaker urged them to carry forward the message of national integration and democratic responsibility in their respective states.

The youth also visited the assembly library and museum, where they were acquainted with the legislative history, parliamentary practices, and functioning of the state legislature, thereby deepening their understanding of democratic governance.

Gopesh Pandey, MY Bharat Itanagar deputy director said that such visits play an important role in shaping informed, responsible, and socially conscious youth. Interaction with constitutional authorities and legislative institutions strengthens democratic values and inspires young people to actively participate in nation-building, he added.

District youth officer Pawan Kumar Rao encouraged the participants to make meaningful use of the learning experience and to serve as ambassadors of unity and cultural harmony.