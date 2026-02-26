ITANAGAR, 25 Feb: The Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS) accorded a warm and respectful farewell to eminent writer and literary activist R.N Koley, retired Assistant Director of the Research department, at a function held at the Jawaharlal Nehru State Museum here on Wednesday.

APLS president Y.D Thongchi described Koley as a key associate in the journey of APLS since 2008 and credited him with introducing the APLS monthly literary sittings in December 2008.

Koley, who also served APLS as its treasurer, has authored more than 15 books, most of them focusing on Arunachal Pradesh.

Originally from West Bengal, Koley first came to Arunachal Pradesh in 1988. He joined the department of Art and Culture as an Assistant Cultural Officer in Bomdila and was later transferred to Pasighat, where he played a vital role in promoting Adi literature and culture.

A fluent speaker of the Adi language, he closely assimilated with the Adi community and significantly contributed to the promotion of Adi literary traditions. He also initiated a monthly Adi Literary Sitting in Pasighat, creating a vibrant literary environment for the growth of Adi language and literature, the APLS said in a statement.

Koley’s rich literary oeuvre includes notable works such as Understanding A.P., Understanding the Adis, Udit Surjer Deshe, Daying Ering: The Great Visionary, and Relevance of Religion in Tribal Society. His creative writings comprise short stories like Banaphul and Jalchabi, the poetry collection Ekante, and the novel Amlaki Bane Basanta, reflecting his deep engagement with the history, culture and society of Arunachal Pradesh.

In his farewell speech, state BJP spokesperson Tabom Dai described Koley as a humble, dedicated, knowledgeable, and committed literary activist who has inspired generations of writers and students.

APLS general secretary Mukul Pathak highlighted Koley’s tireless efforts in connecting Arunachalee writers and mentoring young literary enthusiasts. He noted that Koley has guided many scholars in their MPhil and PhD research works, thereby contributing immensely to academic and literary development in the state.

Academician and principal of DNGC, Dr. M.Q Khan, lauded Koley’s lifelong commitment to society, stating that meaningful contribution to society is the highest achievement in life, which Koley has exemplified through his dedicated service.

Research department deputy director Dr. Radhe Yampi also acknowledged his significant role in strengthening the publication section of the department.

In his farewell address, Koley expressed gratitude to the Literary Society and fellow writers for their support and camaraderie over the years. Reflecting on his journey, he emphasized the importance of sustained literary engagement and collective efforts in nurturing local languages and traditions. Before concluding, Koley said, “Arunachal Pradesh, its people, its pristine natural beauty and the time I have spent here with my family will always remain in my heart till my last breath,” while expressing deep emotional attachment to the state that has been his home since 1988.

The programme was attended by several dignitaries, including joint secretary of department of transport Mito Dirchi, director of indigenous affairs Sokhep Kri, deputy director (research) Bulton Dutta, APLS vice president Nani Kojin, Dr. Yater Nyokir, research scholar Wanggo Socia, deputy director (research) Hage Tabin, members of APLS, and staff of the research and museum departments.