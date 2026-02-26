ZIRO, 25 Feb: The 18th Scientific Advisory Committee (SAC) meeting of the Lower Subansiri Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) was held at the Kendra’s campus in the district on Wednesday, for finalization of Annual Action Plan 2026-27.

During the meeting, KVK subject matter specialists (SMS) from different disciplines delivered power-point presentations outlining the action plans for 2026-27.

ICAR- ATARI Zone VI principal scientist Dr. Rajesh Kumar, in his address, emphasized on crop rotation under paddy land to increase crop intensity. He also stressed on formulation of need-based action plan and also to develop agroforestry model.

Before finalizing the Action Plan, the committee members reviewed KVK’s previous year activities and offered suggestions to ensure effective technology dissemination at the grassroots level.

Government officials from concerned departments and agencies, progressive farmers attended the meeting.

The 12th Scientific Advisory Committee (SAC) meeting of the Upper Siang district Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) was held at the KVK’s office, Geku on Wednesday, in presence of the officials from line departments, scientists, progressive farmers and other key stakeholders of the district.

During the meeting, the Annual Progress Report (APR) for the year 2025-26 and the proposed Action Plan for 2026-27 was presented by the concerned subject matter specialists of the KVK.

The SAC critically reviewed the achievements, ongoing activities and future strategies of the KVK and offered constructive suggestions to further strengthen technology assessment.

The Committee also commended the efforts of KVK in promoting location-specific, innovative and scientific farming practices, aiming at enhancing farmers’ income, improving productivity and ensuring sustainable livelihood security in the district.