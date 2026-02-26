SANGRAM, 25 Feb: A workshop for Gaon Burahs (GBs) was conducted at Sangram to strengthen grassroots governance and enhance coordination between traditional village institutions and the administration.

Important topics such as the role of GBs in village administration, provisions of the Assam Frontier (Administration of Justice) Regulation, 1945 (AFR 1945), and the Arunachal Pradesh Civil Courts Act 2021, and its amendments were deliberated in detail during the workshop.

The sessions focused on clarifying the legal authority, responsibilities, and coordination mechanisms among gaon burahs, police, and the civil administration.

A major highlight of the event was the collective wildlife protection pledge, where all gaon burahs committed to refraining from hunting and consumption of wild animals and to spreading awareness on biodiversity conservation in their respective villages.

The workshop was led by Sangram SDO Philip Tayeng and assisted by Nyobia CO Agam Komut and Sangram police station OC Shanti Paleng. (DIPRO)