KHONSA, 25 Feb: The Tirap district administration on Wednesday organized a Seva Aapke Dwar (SAD) 2.0 camp at Pansumthong village in Borduria circle.

Over 1100 people from Pansumthong, Old Laptang, New Laptang, Terung, Sumsi, Lingdongthun, and Pullong villages availed various government services during the camp.

Interacting with beneficiaries and villagers, Tirap deputy commissioner Techu Aran stated that the state government’s flagship initiative Seva Aapke Dwar is a true example of ‘governance in action,’ as it brings essential services directly to the doorsteps of the people.

Describing the programme as a major step towards inclusive governance, he said that its impact is clearly visible on the ground, with increased public participation, greater awareness of government schemes, and enhanced inter-departmental coordination.

Tirap Zilla Parishad chairperson John Matey distributed ST/PRC certificates as well as agricultural and horticultural tools to farmers from the participating villages.

While inspecting the departmental stalls, the ZPC advised officials to clearly explain scheme guidelines and eligibility criteria to villagers to enable them to effectively avail government benefits.

Earlier, assistant commissioner Yowa Anya urged all HoDs participating in the camp to highlight their respective departmental schemes and the benefits available to the public. (DIPRO)