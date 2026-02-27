[ Amar Sangno ]

ITANAGAR, 26 Feb: After three years of legal back-and-forth, Posi Gamlin, block education officer (BEO) and one of the accused in the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) paper leak scam of 2022, was terminated from his service on Wednesday.

Gamlin, who allegedly acted as a broker, was arrested in November 2022 by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), formerly known as the Special Investigation Cell, for his alleged role in the scam. He was among 51 individuals arrested in connection with one of the biggest job scams in the state’s civil service examination history.

Subsequently, he was suspended from his service in 2022. However, Gamlin was reinstated in January 2025, following a Gauhati High Court (Itanagar Permanent Bench) directive, citing procedural lapses in the suspension procedures, which led to public outcry, resulting in the education department being forced to issue a suspension order again.

The education department later appointed an ‘inquiry authority’ as part of the disciplinary proceedings. The inquiry authority submitted its report on 5 February, 2026.

“Upon careful and independent assessment of the articles of charge, inquiry report, documentary evidence, and the written representation of the charged officer, the disciplinary authority concludes that the charges are fully established and constitute grave misconduct under Government of India conduct rules,” the termination order stated.

The disciplinary authority invoked Rule 11(ix), read with Rule 15(4), Rule 15(5), and Rule 15(6) of the Central Civil Service (Classification Control & Appeal) Rules, 1965, meaning dismissal from service, which shall ordinarily disqualify him from future employment under the government.

“The proven acts of misconduct are of such gravity as to warrant imposition of a major penalty specified specifically under Rule 11 CCS (CCA) Rules, 1965. Accordingly, Posi Gamlin, BEO, is dismissed from the service with immediate effect, and such dismissal shall ordinarily disqualify him from future employment under the government as per Rule 11(ix),” the order read.

A copy of the inquiry report was furnished to Gamlin with a show-cause notice seeking his representation on the findings of the inquiry authority. Gamlin reportedly submitted his written representation on 10 April, 2025, which was duly examined and considered by the disciplinary authority.

Officials of the education department allegedly involved in the scam are Iken Bagra (BEO), Radek Romin (BEO), Joi Sora (PRT), Tama Saroh (PRT), and Taniyang Gaduk (head assistant).

The APPSC paper leak scam was exposed by whistleblower Gyamar Padang. Late Padang, whom the state government awarded a gold medal posthumously, had lodged a complaint, alleging that question papers were leaked in advance to certain candidates, including through a coaching institute. The case led to multiple arrests, including that of APPSC officials and others, and triggered widespread public outrage, protests, and probes involving the state police’s ACB. It was later handed over to the CBI to probe some aspects of the case.

Reacting to the latest development, former Pan-Arunachal Joint Steering Committee general secretary Tadak Nalo said, “No personal grudge against anyone, but anybody involved in the APPSC paper leak scam must be dismissed from their respective jobs.”

Nalo added that Posi Gamlin, as one of the primary brokers in the APPSC paper leak scam, was “definitely one of the main accused.

“And after following the due process of law, if anyone involved is getting terminated, then it’s welcome news,” he said.

“However, the irony is that Taket Jerang, the main kingpin of the entire APPSC paper leak scam, is still not dismissed from his job,” he rued.