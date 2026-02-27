YINGKIONG, 26 Feb: A large number of families from Simong and Halleng villages extended their support to carrying out activities to prepare the pre-feasibility report (PFR) for the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) by signing memorandums of understanding (MoU) with the Government of Arunachal Pradesh here on Thursday.

From Simong village, 128 out of 144 families signed the MoU, while all nine out of nine families of Halleng signed the MoU.

On behalf of the state government, Upper Siang Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang signed the MoU, while Genom Tekseng and Koshang Nopi signed it on behalf of the residents of Simong and Halleng village, respectively.

Speaking on the occasion, the hydropower minister’s adviser Ninong Ering described the development as historic.

“It is a historic moment that 128 out of 144 families from Simong village and all nine families from Halleng village have signed the MoU for the pre-feasibility report towards the construction of the dam. There are challenges and there will be challenges, but we must move forward for development,” he said.

He further emphasised that, while challenges are inevitable, the project holds immense potential to accelerate regional development, and that the government remains committed to safeguarding livelihood opportunities and the welfare of affected families.

Hailing the moment as a historic step, local MLA Alo Libang stressed that the interests and welfare of local communities must remain at the forefront throughout the project’s planning and implementation.

Senior members from Simong village, Tadum Libang and Lumgeng Litin, also addressed the gathering and shared their views on the occasion.

Speaking on behalf of Halleng village, Koshang Nopi informed that the residents have extended unanimous support.

The active participation of local communities in the PFR process underscores a collaborative approach to development, where stakeholder engagement remains central to project execution. This progress builds upon earlier support extended by other villages, where 245 out of 258 families in Komkar and 93 out of 120 families in Karko had previously signed MoUs for the PFR stage.

Among others present on the occasion were Hydropower Joint Secretary Hage Lailang, SUMP state nodal officer Atek Miyu, DHPD (Siang Basin) Chief Engineer Karom Perme, Jengging DHPD SE Durik Kamduk, senior officers of the NHPC Ltd, and HoDs. (DIPRO)