Nyokum Yullo celebrated

TALI, 26 Feb: The 48th Nyokum Yullo was celebrated with traditional fervour and gaiety here in Kra Daadi district on Thursday.

Joining the celebration with the Nyishi community, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein extended warm greetings to the people, and conveyed wishes for peace, prosperity, good harvest, and harmony.

In his address, the DCM described Nyokum Yullo as more than a festival, calling it a profound reflection of the Nyishi community’s spiritual bond with nature, collective unity, and ancestral faith.

He lauded the community for its steadfast commitment to preserving traditional rituals, attire and indigenous knowledge systems.

Highlighting the development trajectory of the Tali-Pipsorang area, the DCM observed that agriculture remains the backbone of the local economy.

“Large cardamom continues to be the primary cash crop, supporting rural livelihoods, while orange cultivation and horticulture are steadily expanding,” he said, underlining the immense potential of horticulture in the region.

He said that enhanced production with value addition and better market access can create sustainable income opportunities and strengthen the rural economy.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to border area development, he stated that special policy attention is being given to remote and frontier regions of the state.

The DCM expressed confidence that focused investments in infrastructure, agriculture, and livelihood generation would encourage reverse migration, enabling people to return to their native villages with dignity and economic security.

On connectivity, he informed that six roads are being implemented under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana and four roads under the Vibrant Villages Programme to improve all-weather connectivity in remote and border habitations.

“Projects under the central road fund and the rural infrastructure development fund are progressing steadily,” the DCM said, and added that the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Road Scheme, including the Tali ring road, would further strengthen township expansion and boost local economic growth.

The DCM said that a mini-secretariat is under construction to enhance governance and administrative efficiency. “Indoor and outdoor stadiums are being developed to promote youth engagement and sports activities. A tourist lodge is planned to tap the tourism potential of the region. Several new school buildings under Shikshit Arunachal are improving educational infrastructure, while administrative offices at the Pipsorang SDO, Nyorig circle and Paye circle are being constructed to bring governance closer to the people,” he said.

The DCM further informed that that 100 percent household coverage has been achieved under the Jal Jeevan Mission, ensuring safe drinking water to every home in the area.

In the power sector, the Pale hydel project is in its final stage of completion, and is expected to significantly enhance electricity supply and support sustainable development, he said.

Emphasising the importance of cultural documentation, Mein said that elders hold invaluable traditional knowledge that must be systematically recorded and preserved for future generations.

He said that development must go hand-in-hand with cultural conservation. He further called upon the people to uphold the spirit of unity, faith and collective responsibility embodied in Nyokum Yullo, and to work together towards building a prosperous, self-reliant and culturally vibrant Arunachal Pradesh.

MLAs Mutchu Mithi and Jikke Tako, former Tali MLA Rughu Tado, Youth Affairs Director Ramesh Linggi, Kra Daadi ZPC Tagru Kasha, among others, attended the celebration.

In Bameng in East Kameng district, Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bosiram Siram, along with an APCC team, attended the golden jubilee Nyokum celebration.

Siram in his address extended greetings to the people of Bameng and the entire district, as well as the whole of the state on the occasion, and praised the scenic beauty of Bameng.

He lauded the organisers, youths, and cultural leaders for preserving and promoting the rich heritage, customs, and spiritual values of the Nyishi community.

“Nyokum Yullo is the sacred festival of the Nyishi tribe which symbolises harmony between humanity and nature and is dedicated to invoking the blessings of Nyokum Ane, the divine mother for peace, prosperity, protection from natural and manmade calamities, protection from epidemics, and especially for a bountiful harvest,” Siram said.

He emphasised that festivals like Nyokum Yullo are not merely cultural events but powerful symbols of identity, unity, and indigenous pride.

He said that Arunachal’s strength lies in its diverse tribal traditions, and added that safeguarding these traditions is a shared responsibility.

Siram called upon the younger generation to remain rooted in their cultural values while embracing education, development, and progress. He also urged them to shun drugs and alcohol, and expressed hope that the people of Bameng would “set an example as a role model for a holistic society, free from all kinds of social nuisance, such as drug addiction, alcoholism, and other social evils.”

He reaffirmed the commitment of the Indian National Congress towards protecting indigenous rights, cultures and traditions, and constitutional safeguards for the tribal communities.

The golden jubilee celebration witnessed enthusiastic participation of community leaders, cultural troupes, youth groups, and dignitaries, making it a grand and memorable occasion.

In East Siang district, Nyokum Yullo was celebrated under the banner of the Nyishi Students’ Union, Pasighat (NSUP) in headquarters Pasighat with a vibrant display of culture, unity, and tradition.

Attending the celebration, MLA Tapi Darang commended the NSUP for organising the two-day festival with great enthusiasm, and for upholding the true spirit of Nyokum in Pasighat.

The celebration witnessed the participation of a large number of students from various colleges and universities across Pasighat, along with elders from the Nyishi community.

The event showcased traditional rituals, indigenous sports, and special cultural nights, reflecting the rich heritage of the Nyishi community.

Adding to the spirit of cultural harmony, the Gorkha Union of Pasighat also participated in the celebration.

As a mark of mutual respect and communal unity, the Gorkha Union exchanged tokens of love with the Nyokum Festival Committee, symbolising solidarity and cultural diversity among communities.

PMC Chief Councillor Tagom Padung, Deputy Chief Councillor Kamin Lego, and Councillor Rahul Tamuk also joined the celebration. (With inputs from DCM’s PR Cell and DIPRO)