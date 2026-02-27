[ Keshab Saw ]

The recent incident of racial abuse and derogatory remarks against three women tenants from Northeast India in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar has raised serious questions about ethics and constitutional literacy. Are we really aware of our fundamental duties as citizens? The answer to this question lies within the Indian Constitution itself.

In our Indian Constitution, Article 51A, Clause (e) clearly states: “It shall be the duty of every citizen of India to promote harmony and the spirit of common brotherhood amongst all the people of India, transcending religious, linguistic and regional or sectional diversities; to renounce practices derogatory to the dignity of women.”

The first line of the article outlines the promotion of harmony and the common spirit of brotherhood. But the reality is different. People from Northeast India have often reported experiences of discrimination in the southern and northern part of India because of their ethnicity, languages and distinct cultural practices. This is not merely an issue of social behaviour; it shows a gap between constitutional ideals and people’s consciousness in Indian society.

I think to promote social harmony and spirit in our society, the state government should take steps towards strengthening constitutional literacy by the distribution of pocket-sized copies of two parts of the Constitution to schoolchildren, viz, fundamental rights and fundamental duties. The school authorities might also take steps towards loud recitation of fundamental duties and fundamental rights at morning assemblies at least three days a week. This kind of practical activity would not merely promote memorisation of these principles, but would definitely foster a deeper sense of civic responsibility and constitutional awareness among students. Of course, as students move to higher classes with an understanding of constitutional values, they will be more likely to contribute towards a harmonious Indian society. We have failed to create a democratic culture in India, but it is not too late to understand. (The contributor is a student of Rajiv Gandhi University, Rono Hills)