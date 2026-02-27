HOILIANG, 26 Feb: Nineteen SHG members participated in a training-cum-demonstration programme on oyster mushroom cultivation, organised at Hoiliang village by the Anjaw Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) on Thursday.

The initiative aimed to promote low-cost, nutrition-rich and income generating enterprises suitable for the local agro-climatic conditions of the district.

During the programme, Dr Soibam Peter Singh provided technical guidance and practical exposure on scientific mushroom cultivation practices, including substrate preparation, spawning techniques, crop management, and harvesting methods.

Pooja Singnale conducted an insightful session on value addition of locally available fruits and millets, emphasising opportunities for processing, entrepreneurship and income enhancement.

“The programme generated considerable interest among farmers, particularly women and rural youths, as oyster mushroom cultivation offers quick returns, improved household nutrition and supplementary income,” the KVK informed in a release.