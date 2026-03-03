ITANAGAR, 2 Mar: The Committee on Public Undertakings (COPU) of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly (APLA) in its second sitting held here on Monday reviewed issues related to the Arunachal Pradesh Forest Corporation Limited and the Arunachal Pradesh Mineral Development and Trading Corporation Limited, as flagged in the comptroller and auditor general’s report.

The meeting, chaired by Tali MLA Jikke Tako, was attended by MLAs Chakat Aboh, Ratu Techi, Oken Tayeng, and Ealing Talang.

Legislative Assembly Secretary Tadar Meena, Additional Secretary Agaab Mossang, and Undersecretary Kheto Lowang were also present. (Speaker’s PR Cell)