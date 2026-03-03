ITANAGAR, 2 Mar: Women and Child Development Minister Dasanglu Pul launched a series of child rights awareness pamphlets at the civil secretariat here on Monday, in the presence of Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) Chairperson Ratan Anya, members of the commission, and the member secretary.

The pamphlets, prepared by the APSCPCR, aim to create widespread awareness among children, parents, teachers, and the general public regarding important child protection laws, including the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009; the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012; the Child & Adolescent Labour (Prohibition & Regulation) Act, 1986 (as amended in 2016); and the prevention of child marriage, along with other related child protection provisions.

The minister commended the APSCPCR for preparing and compiling important child rights and protection laws in a simple and accessible format for dissemination among children and the public. She said that this initiative would greatly benefit children in understanding their rights to protection, dignity, and education.

Pul further emphasised that, in case of any violation of child rights, children and the public may report and seek assistance from appropriate authorities such as child helpline 1098, police ERSS number 112, the Child Welfare Committee, the district child protection unit, the labour officer, and the APSCPCR.

The minister reiterated the government’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding the rights, dignity, and overall wellbeing of every child in the state.

“This initiative marks a significant step towards strengthening grassroots awareness and promoting a safe, secure, and child-friendly environment across Arunachal Pradesh. It reflects the government’s continued commitment to protecting the rights and welfare of children,” the APSCPCR stated in a release.

Speaking on the occasion, Anya said, “Creating awareness is the first step towards prevention. When children, parents, and teachers are informed about child protection laws, we empower society to stand against abuse, exploitation, and discrimination. The APSCPCR remains fully committed to protecting the rights and wellbeing of every child in Arunachal Pradesh.”