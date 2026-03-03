ROING, 2 Mar: The NABARD’s potential linked credit plan (PLP) 2026-27 for Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) district was launched here on Monday by LDV Deputy Commissioner Fwwrman Brahma.

The potential for institutional credit to priority sector for the year 2026-27 has been estimated to the tune of Rs 8,492.89 lakh for the district. The potential for credit flow to the agriculture sector, including crop loan, has been estimated to the tune of Rs 4,080.01 lakh for the district.

The credit potential under the MSME has been estimated at Rs 4,118.00 lakh.