PAPU HILLS, 3 Mar: The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) is going to conduct a five-day jan sunvai (public hearing) at its office here Papu Nallah from 9 to 13 March to address grievances of women.

Stakeholder departments, such as members from the state legal services authority and police personnel, will take part in the hearing.

The commission said that any woman suffering or enduring any domestic violence or atrocity can file a complaint letter at the office of the APSCW. It has encouraged the public to attend the hearing along with relevant documents related to their grievances for effective and speedy resolution.