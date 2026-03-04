ROING, 3 Mar: A district-level training programme on house-listing and housing census (Phase-I) for all charge officers of Lower Dibang Valley and Dibang Valley districts was conducted at the Lower Dibang Valley DC’s conference hall here on Tuesday.

Lower Dibang Valley DC Fwwrman Brahma urged all charge officers and census functionaries to take utmost care to ensure error-free data collection right from the stage of house-listing to layout mapping, and numbering of households. He advised them to thoroughly equip themselves with the training materials provided by the master trainers as the census activity is being undertaken after a gap of 16 years.

The DC further urged the charge officers to handhold the enumerators and supervisors during the actual enumeration process to be carried out in the field.

While acknowledging the mammoth task at hand, he also highlighted the significance of the exercise for the district, particularly in terms of planning and major policy interventions. [DIPRO]