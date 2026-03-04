ITANAGAR, 3 Mar: Governor KT Parnaik greeted the people of the state on the festive occasion of Holi, and expressed hope that the vibrant festival would spread harmony, goodwill, and togetherness in the society.

The governor said that India, a land of profound cultural diversity, celebrates Holi in myriad ways across its regions, yet the essence of the festival remains universal.

“Holi symbolises the victory of good over evil and serves as a gentle reminder of the higher values that guide and protect us in our everyday lives. It also heralds the arrival of spring, a season of renewal, joy, and hope,” he said.

The governor said that Holi, also known as the ‘Festival of Colours’, represents a fresh beginning, opening a new chapter filled with optimism, tolerance, and wisdom.

“May this year’s celebration strengthen our social bonds, inspire mutual understanding, and usher in renewed hope for a brighter and more inclusive future for all,” he said. (Lok Bhavan)